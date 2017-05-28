Huge volunteer response leads flood cleanup to finish early

An enthusiastic response by volunteers, led the flood cleanup in West Carleton to wrap-up early over the weekend.

The City of Ottawa had asked for volunteers to report to the Constance Bay Community Centre to help flood-impacted individuals and families, but by noon on Sunday, it reported that no further volunteers were required and the weEkend sandbag cleanup had finished ahead of schedule.

"The City wishes to thank the many volunteers who took time, or were planning to take time, from their weekend to help those who were devastated by the floodwaters earlier this month," it said in a statement.

"This community response exemplified Ottawa’s long-standing reputation of being a large city with a small-town heart–ready to rally support behind those in-need."