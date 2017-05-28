Murray Pam: After a spectacular run, Senators look to off-season

The Senators went their separate ways Saturday wondering what might have been, as lower and upper body injuries were revealed.

On top of that, what will become of the current roster? Several Senators contracts expire at 12:01 a.m. on July 1. On June 21, at the Expansion Draft, one player will become a Vegas Golden Knight.

After the team’s terrific run, the scene now turns to the off-season.

Injuries

Defenseman Mark Borowiecki suffered a high ankle sprain and tore two ligaments after crashing into the boards during Game 2 versus the Bruins.

Alex Burrows left Game 3 against the Penguins with the same injury after being slew-footed. Cody Ceci broke a finger.

Erik Karlsson will have his fractured heel attended to this week.

However, Clarke MacArthur has a larger issue. MacArthur--who made a spectacular and surprising comeback from his fourth concussion late in the season-- injured his neck during the playoffs. The 32 year-old will undergo a MRI in the near future, which may determine the next step in his career.

Restricted/Unrestricted Free Agents

Restricted free agents include: Chris Driedger, Ryan Dzingel, Jyrki Jokipakka, Matt O’Connor, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The key player here is Pageau. The 24 year-old is coming off a deal that earned him $900,000 per season. Pageau is three years shy from unrestricted free agency and has earned a substantial raise. Expect the pesky centre to sign a long-term contract in the $2.75 to 3.25 million range.

Jokipakka, acquired in the Lazar trade from the Flames, could leave for Europe.

With goaltender Marcus Hogberg making the trek from Sweden to North America, expect one of Driedger or O’Connor to be on the move.

Unrestricted Free Agents include: Mike Condon, Chris Kelly, Chris Neil, Tom Pyatt, Viktor Stalberg, Tommy Wingels.

Kelly and Wingels have likely played the final games with the Senators. Neil is leaning towards playing one more season. Will Senators reciprocate? Stalberg and Pyatt are useful role-players, but is there room for both?

Condon was Gm Pierre Dorion’s greatest acquisition. The netminder’s performance during Craig Anderson’s absence, saved the club’s campaign. Dorion would like Condon to remain a Senator. This is a situation to watch as soon as the expansion draft is completed.

Expansion Draft

The Senators will protect seven forwards, three defenseman and one goalie.

Barring any roster moves prior to June 17, the date the organization must submit their list. Up front Derick Brassard, Mike Hoffman, Pageau, Mark Stone and Kyle Turris will be protected. Two of Dzingel, MacArthur, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith will also be exempt from the draft.

Only being allowed to protect three d-men, the Senators have tough decisions to make on the back end. Karlsson is an obvious choice.

Dion Phaneuf may be asked to waive his no-movement-clause, if Dorion can guarantee the upstart Knights won’t select him.

This would allow the club to keep Ceci and Marc Methot. If Phaneuf doesn’t acquiesce, the Senators could lose one of their top-four defenseman.

Andrew Hammond will be the lone goalie made available.

There’s no doubt Dorion and his management team have their work cut out for them.

Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention congratulations are in order for Nicholle Anderson.