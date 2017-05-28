Ottawa cancer researcher gets major grant

A researcher at CHEO got a boost for his work last week that aims to use viruses to save cancer patients.

Among a group of grants announced last week Dr. David Stojdl, got a $2.2-million grant from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research.



The grant will allow Stojdl to take his idea into clinical trials, which could ultimately lead to a treatment for patients suffering with glioblastomas, a type of brain cancer that can be fatal.

“Having that pocket of money to be able to traverse to that next step is really important for us,” Stojdl said

Stojdl’s team uses an engineered virus that latches onto tumour cells and allows the body’s own immune system to attack them.



“It has to have slipped past the immune system for you to actually have a malignant tumour,” he said. “Our virus therapy is a process by which we can re-establish that defence mechanism.”

He said the virus helps the immune system identify and destroy the tumour cells.

“It’s almost like a little rag you give to a sniffer dog so that it knows what to look for.”