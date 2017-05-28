Ottawa firefighters training in LRT tunnels

Ottawa firefighters have been getting the lay of the land in LRT tunnels, aiming to have their bearings underground if the worst should happen.



Deputy Chief Paul Hutt said firefighters have been inside the tunnels before, but with digging complete it was important for crews to get inside and look around.



“We need to make sure we know where the entrance are. We have to be prepared,” he said.

Hutt said people can become lost in a shopping mall and a construction project like this can be even more disorienting, so it’s important crews know their way around.



Hutt said right now they’re focusing on the safety issues and possible emergencies for the construction period, but they’re looking ahead to when the line is up and running and planning a full-scale exercise.



Other transit systems have seen people attempt to take their own life in transit tunnels. Hutt said that’s of course a concern, but not something they’re considering just yet.