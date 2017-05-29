Scheer proposes cutting off schools that don't allow for open debate

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer repeated his pledged Tuesday, to cut off federal funding for university campuses if they don’t permit free speech.

Scheer made that commitment during his leadership campaign and emphasized it during his acceptance speech Saturday night.



“I will withhold federal grants from universities that shut down debate,” he said.

John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, said they welcome Scheer’s commitment.

He said universities have been too willing to allow someone’s outrage to shut down debate from controversial speakers on Canadian campuses.



“There seem to more and more people who think they have a legal right to go through life and not see things or hear things they disagree with.”

Carpay argues universities should be a place where all ideas are welcome and open for discussion.

“Universities should be teaching people how to think and to simply declare you’re offended and then shut down the conversation, that’s the opposite of thinking.”



Scheer hasn’t outlined the details of his proposal yet, including what level of support schools would have to provide to debate.