Ontario announces ‘bubble zone’ legislation coming for abortion providers

Ontario’s Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced new legislation Monday that will enact a “bubble zone” around abortion providers in the province.

Naqvi made the announcement in Ottawa at the Centretown Community Health Centre on Cooper Street, and said he will be tabling the legislation in the fall.

“It is my steadfast belief that every woman in Ontario has right to make decisions about her own health care and she deserves to do so freely without fear, without fear for her safety, privacy or dignity,” he said.

Naqvi said he will be meeting with several groups around the province over the summer and also reviewing existing legislation in British Columbia, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the legislation strikes the right balance between “protecting a women’s right to choose” and a person’s right to protest.

Last week, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson sent a letter to Naqvi asking for this type of legislation to be implemented, saying that the city did not have the power to take action on its own.

On Monday, he welcomed the announcement and said that he had been hearing stories of harassment at the Ottawa Morgentaler clinic escalating recently, with more women reporting assault.

Ahead of the legislation being implemented, Watson advised anyone who is assaulted or harassed trying to access safe abortion to call police.

“I’ve spoken to the chief [of police] on this and he’s assured me that if harassment continues, the individuals are to call 9-1-1 and police will get there as quickly as possible,” he said.