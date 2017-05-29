Ontario releases details of $50M cycling infrastructure plan

Ontario has released more details of its previously announced plan to fund more bike lanes this year.

In its budget, the province had promised $50 million from its cap and trade carbon program for commuter cycling infrastructure. The money would be used for “cycling lanes separated by a curb and cycling signals.”

On Monday, the provincial government launched its Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Program (OMCCP), which will run for four. It will support up to 80 per cent of the cost.

Only $42.5 million will be available in the first year, and funding for future years will be determined based on “availability of cap and trade proceeds,” according to information available on the Ministry of Transportation website.

To apply for funding, municipalities must have a cycling plan. Applications will be available starting June 5, and must be submitted by Aug. 18.

Vivi Chi, manager of transportation planning, said the City of Ottawa is interested in submitting an application under plan. “Identification of the City’s potential cycling projects will depend on the OMCCP guidelines which have not yet been released,” she said in a statement.

Ottawa developed its most recent cycling plan in 2013. It includes plans to expand the cycling network in three phases until 2031. Among the plans: bike lanes on Murray Street, between King Edward Avenue and Sussex Drive; Heron Road, between Alta Vista Drive and Data Centre Road; and Walkley Road, between Riverside Drive and the Airport Parkway.

Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper called the news encouraging. Back in April, he had joined with city councillors across the province to lobby the province for the $50 million cycling investment.

He said because the province is focusing on commuter routes, it is likely ‘spine routes’ will get most of the funding.

According to the city’s cycling plan, spine routes “follow major roadways (typically arterials) and may provide a reserved space for cyclists, ideally either a cycle track or a buffered bike lane.