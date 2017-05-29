Ottawa responding to an increasing number of suspected opioid overdoses

Paramedics in Ottawa administered naloxone to 19 patients in April because of suspected opioid overdoses — and to 56 such patients since the beginning of the year.

But data from Ottawa Public Health show that these numbers represent only a fraction of the people who have experienced a drug overdose-related emergency.

In an effort to ensure everyone who suspects an overdose calls 9-1-1, the Ottawa Paramedic Service invited Metro to a demonstration at its headquarters Monday.

The key messages, according to spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps: if you use drugs, never use them alone; always use small quantities first, because anything could be cut with a strong opioid like fentanyl or carfentanyl; carry a naloxone kit, and always call 9-1-1.

“Drugs can last for hours, while Narcan (the trade name for naloxone) will last usually for less than one hour. So, all the symptoms might come back at a later time and the person who looked alive and well, might stop breathing again,” Deschamps said.

Whenever, paramedics arrive on the scene of a suspected overdose, their main concern is to stabilize the “ABCs”: airways, breathing and circulation. Often using a ventilation mask to breathe for the person.

Then, they’ll work to confirm whether the person is indeed overdosing on an opioid before administering naxolone.

“Because there’s a lot of things that can look like an overdose, like a stroke, like hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), or an overdose on other things other than opioids” he said.

Paramedics can administer naxolone several ways. Primary Care Paramedics can administer it, under the skin, in a muscle, or through the nose, which has a lot of blood vessels that easily absorb the medication. Advanced Care Paramedics also have the option to administer it intravenously.