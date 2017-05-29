Protesters march through Ottawa to call for democratic reform

More than 100 people were out in front of Parliament Hill Monday calling on the government to commit to proportional representation.

Ron Weigand led the crowd in a chant of “We’re not going away” after the 76-year-old completed walking from Kingston for the cause.

Weigand told the assembled crowd — some of whom had walked with him for parts of the journey — that he would walk again next year and the year after if that’s what’s required to get a new voting system.



He said people expected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to follow through on his commitment.



“Many people voted Liberal in 2015 because of Mr. Trudeau’s promise.”



He said minority governments might not work for prime ministers, but they often do great things for Canadians.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen told the crowd he intends to introduce a motion Tuesday that would force the government to vote on the issue and acknowledge its broken promise.

“Words matter and when you speak and make a promise that is your bond,” Cullen said.



He said a proportional representation system would give Canadians what they actually voted for.