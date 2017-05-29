Two Ajax men recovering after stabbing outside Subway

Two men are suffering from life-threatening injuries after a stabbing outside a Subway restaurant in Ajax on the weekend.

Police responded to a disturbance call at around 7 p.m. Sunday, after a group of people outside the restaurant on Harwood Ave. S., near Bayly St. W., confronted some customers seated inside.

The altercation between the two groups moved outside when three Ajax men were stabbed, Durham Region police said.

Two 18-year-old men were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and are now in stable condition. Police say a 19-year-old who was hurt has since been released from hospital.

Detectives say four males, all between the ages of 15 and 16 years of age, were seen fleeing from the scene. Three of the teens were wearing hoodies, police say.