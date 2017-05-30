Ottawa Police seek drug-store robbery suspect
Man accused of attempting to rob two pharmacies along Bank Street.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa police are hoping the public can help them track down a suspect in two pharmacy robberies.
On May 21, at around 9:50 p.m. the man walked into one pharmacy on Bank near Florence and produced a note demanding money. No weapon was seen and the man left that pharmacy empty handed.
He then went to a second drug store in the Glebe and in that case produced a note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man is described as Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old with a medium build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a burgundy shirt, blue baseball cap, grey pants, black shoes and black-framed glasses.