Ottawa police using technology to monitor situation on the ground

As technology continues to change, police services need to adapt the way they investigate.

Seven months ago, the Ottawa Police opened a new command centre that uses technology to provide near real-time information to officers on scene.

The Ottawa Police Strategic Operations Centre (OPSOC), at the Greenbank police station, gathers information from sources like social media, security and traffic cameras, past incident reports, and court records.

“We are only accessing things that are available to the public,” Inspector Carl Cartright said, when asked how OPSOC strikes a balance between privacy and having eyes on the ground.

In the future, police want to get access to more cameras, including creating partnerships with external organizations to access private CCTV feeds, Insp. Cartright said.

“It’s not that we’re going to monitoring everything 24/7, but if incidents mandate that we need access to a location, we would have those agreements already set in place,” he said.

On Tuesday, police opened the centre to the media.

How does OPSOC work?

The centre is staffed with a watch commander, an operations support coordinator and crime/intelligence analysts who monitor all of the calls coming into the dispatch centre. They also track the location of police officers in the city on a map.

Insp. Cartright said the watch commander is looking for “trigger calls” that may require additional resources. The watch commanders decides if and when OPSOC gets involved.

“It could be as simple as a motor vehicle collision, could be a fatality, could be a missing person, could be a barricaded persons call,” he said.

Gun calls, abductions and robberies would also make the cut, according to an Ottawa Police study presented last year to the Police Services Board.