Ottawa United Way looking at different approaches as workplace donations drop

Local charities say they will adapt to lower fundraising totals from the Government of Canada’s workplace program, which seems to have been affected by the Phoenix pay system.



The United Way took in about $5.6 million in the last fiscal year through the program, which automatically deducts donations from employee paycheques.

That’s a $900,000 decline from the 2015- 2016 fiscal year, when about $6.5 million was raised through the program.



Mike Allen, president and CEO of the Ottawa United Way, said while the technology was working well, they heard some employees were worried about adding the contributions because of the issues.



He said while there was a specific issue here, in recent years, workplace campaigns haven’t had the same draw for donors who are looking to hear more of a story about the impact of their fundraising.



He said the organization has changed the emphasis of its fundraising efforts from dollars raised to “what we now refer to as lives changed.”



By that metric, according to the group’s figures, the United Way changed 56,900 lives in 2015-2016 and a slight drop to 54,900 last year.

Allen said the United Way is also looking into how it can improve people’s lives with steps that don’t involve money, like working with employers to encourage them to hire workers with disabilities.

“The work we are doing is much more effective in terms of the goal we are achieving,” he said.

Allen said the fundraising is still important, of course, but it’s not their only goal anymore.