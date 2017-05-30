Long wait times continue to plague Para Transpo service, Ottawa rider says

Despite assurances from the city that Para Transpo service will be improved, long wait times and a cumbersome booking system continue to pose problems, according to at least one local rider.

John Redins says it takes too long to book a bus with the phone system and believes an online system would work better.

Para Transpo riders have to call in as close as possible to 7 a.m. the day before they need a ride, and the system is first come, first served, Redins said.

“If you call in within the first two minutes, you get in within 10 minutes,” he said. “But if you miss that two-minute mark past 7 o’clock, you’re probably waiting 45 minutes to an hour.”

He will be meeting with OC Transpo senior management, along with other Para Transpo riders, on Thursday to discuss concerns.

Earlier this month, the phone line to book buses was down for three days. At the time, Pat Scrimgeour, director of transit customer systems and planning at OC Transpo, told Metroland Media that the system was managed by an outside company and the outage was due to a server error. He said the problem had been fixed.

But the system has gone down again since then, including last Wednesday, according to the OC Transpo’s Twitter account

The City of Ottawa would not make Scrimgeour available for an interview, but sent over a copy of memo from May 19 that discussed the Para Transpo issues.

A new Integrated Voice Response that could handle more callers and new Voice Over Internet Protocol phone system had recently been implemented, the memo said, and added that a call-back system would soon be added so customers didn’t have to sit on hold.