Seven-month-old girl in Gatineau dies, mother charged
Police called early Monday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A seven-month-old girl in Gatineau is dead and her mother is charged with criminal negligence causing death after emergency crews responded to a home in Hull Monday.
Crews went to the home around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning and while the young girl was rushed to hospital she did not survive.
An investigation is mandatory in such cases when a child dies so young and Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay with the police said the crown agreed charges were warranted on Tuesday.
He said police were still investigating the case.
“We will get some answers following the autopsy today and there is an ongoing investigation.”
Katrina Leigh Hazlett, 28, has been charged with a single count of criminal negligence causing death.