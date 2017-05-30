Seven-month-old girl in Gatineau dies, mother charged

A seven-month-old girl in Gatineau is dead and her mother is charged with criminal negligence causing death after emergency crews responded to a home in Hull Monday.



Crews went to the home around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning and while the young girl was rushed to hospital she did not survive.

An investigation is mandatory in such cases when a child dies so young and Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay with the police said the crown agreed charges were warranted on Tuesday.

He said police were still investigating the case.