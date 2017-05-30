Watson floats discount transit fare for low-incomes

People with lower incomes could soon be able to buy discounted individual fares, not just a lower-cost monthly pass.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Tuesday he and Coun. Stephen Blais will introduce a motion at Wednesday’s transportation committee to have the city consider a discounted single-fare, much like the current discounted monthly Equipass.



Watson said the city has had 2,300 people take them up on the monthly Equipass and he’s hard a long time that people entering the workforce struggle.

“They get a job and it becomes very expensive to get to the job because of transit fares,” he said.



Watson said they also know other people can’t afford the $57 monthly pass or may not use transit enough to justify it.

“They may only be working part-time or a couple of shift or medical appointments.”

The Equipass was included in last year’s budget and Watson said at the time he wanted OC Transpo to focus solely on that.



“This was a really big logistical challenge, because we had never done anything like this. and I didn’t want to put too much work on their plate,” he said. “You can only juggle so many balls in the air at one time.”

Trevor Haché, with the Healthy Transportation Coalition who pushed for the Equipass, said a discount single fare would be a great move for the city.



“We called it a good first step and I would say this is a really good second step,” he said.



Haché said they don’t have a specific fare in mind, but below $2 would be important for low-income people.

“We hope that whatever level the city sets the discount at that it can be deep as possible.”



By the numbers

Current Monthly pass - $113.75