Doors Open Ottawa happening this weekend

This weekend is your chance to explore 165 of Ottawa’s most interesting buildings for free.

There are 40 new sites this year, according to the City of Ottawa, and a free shuttle bus is available to get to nearly 70 sites.

1. Parliament of Canada: East Block

111 Wellington St.

New this year, the East Block has guided tours where visitors can learn about the earliest years of Parliament. The East Block was the original home of Canada’s executive branch, and housed the offices of Sir John A. Macdonald and Sir George-Étienne Cartier at the time of Confederation. Visit 90 Wellington Street for same-day tour tickets. Limited availability.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2. Le Cordon Bleu Paris, Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute

453 Laurier Ave. E.

Housed inside Munross Mansion, a Tudor revival style house, constructed in 1874, the building has been restored to its original grandeur. It now houses Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute and Signatures Restaurant.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. Lester B. Pearson Building (Global Affairs Canada)

125 Sussex Dr.

Opened in 1973, the Lester B. Pearson building was designed as a modern take on the Sphinx in Egypt. Visitors can take in exhibits about Canadian missions and embassies abroad, play in the kids’ zone and talk to a “human library” of experts.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4. Thompson Perkins Building – Mill Street Brew Pub

555 Wellington Ave.

The Mill Street Brew Pub Ottawa opened in January 2012 in the historic Thompson-Perkins & Bronson Pulp Mill, built in 1842. The building is Ottawa’s oldest surviving mill that was once a part of one of the world’s largest lumbering operations. Visitors will get guided tours of the brewery and grounds. This is the first time this building is participating in Doors open.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5. Global Centre for Pluralism

330 Sussex Dr.

New this year, the newly opened Global Centre for Pluralism is meant to advance respect for diversity around the world. The building was the former site of the Public Archives, from 1905 to 1967, and the Canadian War Museum, from 1967 to 2005. The Global Centre for Pluralism was built with a $35 million investment from the Aga Khan.