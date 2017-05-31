Framework for Ottawa police diversity plan released

Ottawa police presented their draft framework for its Multi-Year Action Plan for Bias-Neutral Policing at the Police Services Board meeting earlier this week.

Among its goals the action plan is trying to address concerns related to racial profiling, racism, human rights, diversity and discrimination.

The full action plan is expected this fall, and will review several different areas of Ottawa’s policing culture, including leadership & governance, human resources, training, policy and procedures, and engagement.

Police have already engaged a number of external groups and will speak to more over the summer. According to the framework, some of the groups police have met with include Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, Black Agenda Noir, Ottawa Local Immigrant Partnership Network and the National Council on Canadian Muslims.