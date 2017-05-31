Gender-neutral O Canada could be scuttled by senate changes

Parliamentary procedure and an amendment of just a few words could end the push for a gender-neutral O Canada on a sour note.

Sen. Frances Lankin, who is sponsoring the bill in the upper chamber, raised concerns Tuesday that a small amendment to the bill, which passed the House of Commons last year, could scuttle the changes altogether.



In one of his last acts in Parliament before his death, Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Bélanger sponsored a bill to change the line “in all thy sons command” to a more inclusive “in all of us command.”



That bill passed the house in a vote of 224 to 74. Conservative Sen. Don Plett proposed one more tweak last week that would change the lyrics to “thou dost in us command.”

Here’s the wrinkle.

If the Senate sends a changed bill back to the House, MPs need to vote to approve the changes. But they also need unanimous consent to name a new sponsor, because of Bélanger’s passing.

Lankin said that consent is unlikely.

She said she believes the change is part of a series of delaying tactics. If the government prorogues the house over the summer the bill could also die.

“I have been told by a number of members of the Conservative caucus that the intent of a smaller number of members is to prevent this from coming to a vote,” she said.

Plett was not available for an interview, but in a statement he said he believes the existing lyrics are fine, but his proposed changes would represent a compromise.



“I believe that the anthem is inclusive in its present form and that Canadians hold these lyrics near and dear to their hearts,” he said.

He said he didn’t know amending the bill would have this impact, but he’s disappointed at the suggestion he had a nefarious purpose.

“For a senator to suggest that I would purposely take advantage of the death of a former colleague is disheartening.”

Lankin said she actually likes Plett’s amendment and doesn’t think he was trying to take advantage of Bélanger’s death, but she can’t support it because it will kill the legislation.



“Inadvertent as it may be, that is the effect of it,” she said. “I know it would kill the bill.”

She said the Senate takes seriously its role of improving legislation, but to usurp the will of the democratically elected House is wrong.