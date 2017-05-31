Improving ParaTranspo could mean 'difficult discussions' says transportation GM

The head of the city’s transportation department said they’re working to improve ParaTranspo service for frustrated riders, but it might mean some difficult conversations.



Transportation general manager John Manconi told commissioners at the city’s transit commission that he knows the service has not been delivering as well as it should be.

“We need to solve the challenge of people waiting for hours on hold on a phone line,” he said.

Manconi said that might mean the city has to look at services and standards as well as moving to online booking, which could leave some people out.

“We have to reopen some of those difficult discussions,” he said.

Manconi is set to meet with several riders on Thursday and said he looked forward to hearing from them.

“We want to give them the service they need and we want their advice and support.”

He said online booking might seem like a silver bullet, but it comes with drawbacks.

“Not everybody can afford Internet service, not everyone has it.”



Manconi said the city has done a lot to invest in services over the past few years, but they will keep working to ensure it’s meeting people’s needs.