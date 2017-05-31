OC Transpo looking at discount single fare

City staff will get to work on a proposed discount fare for low-income transit users, but cautioned councillors it will be a challenge.



A motion to study the idea, which would allow for a discounted single-ride fare alongside the current discounted monthly passes, passed unanimously at the city’s transit commission Wednesday.

John Manconi, the city’s general manager of transportation, said working out the details isn’t too complicated, but finding a model that can fit with the city financial goals could be difficult.



“That will be the challenge, but the rest of the logistics we just need time, because we are very busy.”

The city set a goal of having 55 per cent of transit revenues come from fares and 45 from tax revenue. Manconi said adding the new fare could upset that balance.



He said they want to give council a good set of options when they come back with ideas this fall.