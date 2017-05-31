Ottawa councillor wants to hear Confederation Line contingency plans

Should the Confederation Line go off the rails when it gets up and running one Ottawa city councillors wants to ensure there is a ready-to-go response plan.



Coun. Jeff Leiper asked during Tuesday Transit Commission for information from staff about what the city’s plans are should the line or a station face some kind of difficulty.



He said bomb threats, mechanical problems are just some of the potential disruptions the system may face when it is up and running next year.

“It’s not unheard of that a station might have to come offline,” he said.



Leiper said he was hearing the concern from residents and while he was confident OC Transpo would have a plan he doesn’t see any reason why that shouldn’t be public.



“Residents are perfectly within their rights to say, ‘I trust that you have thought this through’, but let’s verify,” he said. “I don’t think residents should ever be in a position to hear trust us.”

Leiper wants to how long it will take to alert passengers and how buses will be used to continue to provide service. He also want to know how the problems will be communicated to passengers.

Transportation General manager John Manconi said all of that has been worked on, as they get ready for light rail.



He said he has no problem sharing it with commissioners, as soon as they have worked out all the details.