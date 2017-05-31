Ottawa Police adopting case review model for sexual assault cases

Ottawa police will work with outside groups to review sex assault investigations, an idea the force rejected just over a year ago.



Insp. Jamie Dunlop confirmed the force is putting together a case-review process including victims’ advocates to look at how officers handle cases.



“These experts that work directly with these victims may be able to provide some suggestions, because of their expertise,” he said.



Dunlop said he’s confident in the work his officers are doing, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

“It’s taking experts in their field and having them look through our files through a different lens,” he said. A similar approach used in Philadelphia became a standard and has dramatically improved investigations in that city.



A Metro investigation last year revealed police had classified more than 2,500 sexual assault cases as “unfounded,” a categorization that means the officer does not believe the assault took place.

Dunlop said they’re now sitting down to work out the details with victims groups and they hope to have a review process up and running later this year.



The force considered a similar approach last year, but abandoned it over privacy concerns. Dunlop said after working with the privacy commissioner they’re confident they can address these problems.

Sunny Marriner, executive director of the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre, said she’s excited the police have decided to take this on.

She said to be successful front-line advocates need to be at the table and they need to have all the facts.

“Reviewers need to be looking at the same information that officers were when they made their decision.”

She said being able to see clearly inside the process would help them improve it, something they haven’t had before.