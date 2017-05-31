Ottawa-Vanier MPP tables 'Bilingual Ottawa' private member's bill

Liberal MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers has introduced a private member’s bill to recognize Ottawa’s bilingual status in provincial law.

Des Rosiers, who represents Ottawa-Vanier in the Ontario legislature, wants to amend the City of Ottawa Act to “recognize the bilingual character” of the city.

She proposed amending the law so that it includes Ottawa’s existing bilingualism by-law and language policy.

What asked what difference this would make, Des Rosiers called the bill an “important symbolic gesture” and said it ensures “the bilingual character of the city is in a statute, as opposed to a by-law that could be changed at any time.”

“It prevents a future mayor from declaring Ottawa a French-only city or an English-only city,” she said, clarifying that it wouldn’t change the level of day-to-day service.

“It would not lead to any immediate changes in any way,” she said.

Des Rosiers announced the bill alongside four other MPPs from the Ottawa area, before tabling it just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The legislature rises for the summer on Thursday.

Bilingualism rally held in Ottawa on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, hundreds of young people gathered in front of Ottawa City Hall to call for the city to be declared officially bilingual.

Their main goal was to get the city’s bilingualism policy and by-law recognized by the City of Ottawa Act.

They called on city council to adopt a resolution asking the province for the changes.

Pablo Mhanna-Sandoval, president-elect of the Fédération de la Jeunesse Franco-Ontarienne (Franco-Ontarian Youth Federation), one of the main organizers of the rally, said Des Rosiers’ private member’s bill aligned with their goals.