Photo radar legislation passes in Ontario

It’s official. Photo radar cameras are coming to Ottawa’s streets.

On Tuesday, the province officially passed the Safe School Zones Act, which allows municipalities to install photo radar cameras, now renamed “Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) technology” under the act, in school zones and designated community safety zones.

The law also gives municipalities the power to reduce speed limits in certain areas.

In a statement Wednesday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he was pleased with the change and looked forward to working with city councillors and staff to implement a pilot project as soon as possible.

In May 2016, Watson sent a letter to Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca, asking the province to give Ottawa the option of using photo radar in school zones, when requested by the ward councillor, as well as reducing the speed on residential streets from the current default of 50 km/h to 40 km/h.