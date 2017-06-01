Big City Mayors want provinces to step up on infrastructure spending

The country’s big city mayors want the provinces to match the historic infrastructure commitment the federal government has made, so they can build more transit, more social housing and more roads.



The Big City Mayor’s Caucus called on provincial governments across the country to match the billions the federal government has committed for up to 40 per cent of major infrastructure projects.



If the provinces committed to funding 40 per cent of projects as well, cities would be on the hook for 20 per cent, which Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, chair of the caucus said is inline with what they can afford.



“That’s why we need the provincial governments to step up,” he said.

Mayor Jim Watson was asked directly if Ontario was providing enough funding and was direct in his response.

“The short answer is no,” he said. “We would like to have a better arrangement when it comes to funding these projects, because the federal and provincial government have greater capacity.”



Watson said while the province is providing a lot of funding for the current LRT projects if it was doing more, more work could get done.



“It would allow us to fast track a lot more projects.”



Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said the provinces have to come to the table.

“The outcomes we want to achieve are not possible without a strong working relationship with our provincial partners.”



He said they’re working with provinces on the funding, but he hopes they will come to the table so more can get done.