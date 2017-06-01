Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend June 3 and June 4

It’s not a weekend in Ottawa without five things to do and with summer upon us there are plenty of choices.



1. WestFest – all weekend

More than a dozen artists will take the stage at WestFest this year including headliners Deejay NDN from a Tribe Called Red, Monkey Junk and Lemon Cash over the three-day event.



The event takes place in Laroche Park in Mechanicsville and is completely free. The event runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.





2. Bicycle's Biergarten – Saturday

Bicycle craft brewery is hosting their second annual Biergarten event, at the St. Charles Market on Beechwood Avenue. The event features DJ’s and opportunities to sample the brewery’s new beers.



Proceeds from the event are being donated to Re-Cycles a community bike co-op in Ottawa.



3. City of Om – Saturday

Get your Yoga mat and prepare to find your inner peace at the City of Om at Landsdowne Park on Saturday. The event features a variety of workshops for the beginner and experts, as well as some free programming and food trucks.





4. Play On – Saturday and Sunday



You won't have to pause for cars or to let your little brother play during a massive road hockey game, with 25 rinks constructed on the runway of the Rockcliffe Airport this weekend. The Play On! tournament has been running in Ottawa for ten years and will feature local teams battling it out for glory.



