Former Ottawa paramedic recognized for bravery

Former Ottawa paramedic Robert Glenn has been recognized for his service during the deadly attack on Parliament Hill in October 2014.

Glenn received the Award for Paramedic Bravery, a silver 'Star of Life’ medal, during a ceremony at Queen’s Park Wednesday night.

Glenn, who now works for Toronto Paramedic Services, was part of the team of Ottawa paramedics that responded to the National War Memorial on the morning of October 22, 2014, after Corp. Nathan Cirillo was shot.

Glenn was recognized for his bravery in responding to a “chaotic, uncontrolled situation” without regard for his own safety, according to a government media release.

“It was very humbling,” Glenn said of the ceremony. “I wish it was under different circumstances… My heart still goes out to the family of Corp. Cirillo.”

“For me, I feel like I was really just doing my job that day,” he said, “You know, we train for mass casualty incidents and significant calls like this, and team co-ordination, working well, communicating well with each other, with our dispatcher, with our allied agencies all comes into play.”