Ottawa just got through one of the wettest Mays on record

It’s news you probably already figured out yourself: May 2017 was one of the wettest Mays on record for the Ottawa area.

According to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, a record amount of rain fell at the Ottawa International Airport during the month. Meteorologist Geoff Coulson said that 177.6 mm of rain fell at the airport.

“The previous record was 164.3 mm, set back in 1986,” he said.

However, Environment and Climate Change Canada monitors the weather from several different sites, and Coulson said the observation site at the Experimental Farm, closer to Ottawa’s downtown, didn’t quite set a record. But it came very close. The Experimental Farm reported 183 mm, the record was 185.6mm at that site, also set back in 1986, Coulson said.

He didn’t have good news for people hoping for a nicer month of June.