NDP MPP wants bartenders, servers trained to recognize sexual assault

An NDP MPP wants anyone selling alcohol in the province to have training on sexual assault and sexual violence.

Peggy Sattler, the NDP MPP for London West, introduced a private member’s bill on Thursday that would require sexual harassment and violence training be part of the training for the Smart Serve program.

Smart Serve is a requirement for bartenders and servers across the province that teaches how to recognize when someone has had to much to drink.



Sattler said sexual assault cases often involve alcohol and a sizeable number of those incidents starts at licensed establishments.



“Often the victim’s report that they suspect there was something put into their drink,” she said.



The government provided funding last fall for the industry to develop training on sexual violence, but Sattler said it’s unclear if all restaurants and bars will pick it up.

Current Smart Serve training is done online. Sattler said she is confident incorporating these issues is possible.

“There can be effective ways to help bystanders recognize when someone may be in a situation where their safety is at risk.”



In the fall session of legislature MPPs will draw a lottery to decide which private member’s bills get hearing. Sattler said a high spot for her in the lottery could help move it along, but the government could also take the idea and make it part of their legislation.