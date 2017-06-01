Ottawa man, 52, dies in motorcycle crash

An Ottawa man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old man was the driver of the motorcycle. He was involved in a collision at the intersection of Albion Road and Des Mesanges Drive, just south of Bank Street, around 9:15 p.m., according to first responders.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they found the man in critical condition. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to police.