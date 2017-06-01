Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences

Ottawa Police have charged an Ottawa man and woman with several charges related to human trafficking.

According to police, the victim, a young female, went missing from Ottawa in mid April. She was found by Barrie Police and brought to a safe location.

Ottawa Police took over the investigation and charged two people in the case on Monday.

Tyler Floyd, 30, and Amanda Mailloux, 28, both face nine charges related to human trafficking, including material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18, distributing child pornography, financial trafficking in a person by exercising control and trafficking in a person under 18 years old by exercising control.

Floyd is also facing an additional two charges of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday.