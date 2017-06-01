Ottawa West-Nepean PC Association alleging voter fraud at own nomination

The president of the Ottawa West-Nepean Progressive Conservative Association has sent an open letter to Patrick Brown, leader of the Ontario PCs, alleging voter fraud at its May 6th nomination meeting.

In the letter, Emma McLennan said that 28 more votes were cast than the number of people registered to cast ballots, and that further investigation has unearthed “suspicious irregularities” in the membership list.

There were two candidates in the race: Karma Macgregor and Jeremy Roberts. Macgregor won by a margin of 15 votes, fewer than the number of disputed ballots.

In an interview, McLennan said that when the ballots were counted during the meeting on May 6th, they found evidence of ballot box stuffing.

“At one of the normal registration tables, there were nine ballots wadded up together and stuffed into the box,” she said, and said the officials overseeing the meeting agreed that the ballot box had been stuffed. The extra ballots were rejected.

But the real issue, McLennan said, seemed to occur at the credential table, which is where a voter would go when they do not have proper identification or their name is not on the list. The person working the credential table fills out a separate form for the voter and gives them a ballot, she said.

“There were 28 more ballots in the ballot box than there were forms for people who had supposedly registered,” McLennan said.

In the letter, McLennan is asking Brown to personally intervene and call for another vote in Ottawa-West Nepean.

McLennan said she had sent a previous e-mail on May 29, but did not receive a response.

“Basically what I want is for my members to have a fair vote,” McLennan.

Since the meeting, McLennan said, she has also uncovered irregularities in the party membership list, which is used to make the voters’ list.

According to the rules governing candidate nominations for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, member lists must include names, full addresses and telephone numbers of all members.

McLennan said she uncovered many addresses that were missing things like apartment numbers and phone numbers, including, in particular, members registered at one address: 25 Woodridge Cres.

McLennan said there were 73 people listed at this address, which is an apartment building in the Bayshore area. Of those, 71 had no unit number and 58 had phone numbers with GTA/Toronto area codes, she said.

“It’s virtually impossible to have 73 members in one building,” she said. “Right away that sets off alarm bells.”

McLennan said for all of these reasons, she believes a new vote must be held. “In my point of view, voters in Ottawa West-Nepean have not had their right to vote.”

Roberts filed an appeal of the nomination result on May 11 with the PC Party. The party is expected to review the appeal at its next executive meeting on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Macgregor said she is “proud of her team for running a positive and clean campaign.”

She added: “I’m not sure what happened or if any of these allegations have any truth to them, and I don’t know what the outcome of the appeal will be. But I can promise you that I will abide by the decision of our Party.”

Nick Bergamini, press secretary for Brown, replied to a request for comment by saying that since the leader’s office is funded by taxpayers, they do not deal with Ontario PC Party matters. He directed comments to Rick Dykstra, Party president.