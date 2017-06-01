Performers for two Canada Day weekend concerts on Parliament Hill announced

Parliament Hill will play host to two major concerts this Canada Day as the country turns 150 years young.



Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly announced the lineup for the major concerts including the regular event on Canada Day and a special WE day concert on July 2.



Joly said the event had to be big to celebrate the country’s major milestone.



The Canada Day event will feature Alessia Cara, Dean Brody, Serena Walker, Walk off the Earth, Louis-Jean Cormier, Kinnie Start, Lisa LeBlanc, Mike Tompkins, Laurence Nerbonne, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Gordon Lightfoot.

Also in attendance, but not performing will be Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Joly said there would be more names to come in the week ahead. Before the big event Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida will play a concert in Major’s Hill Park on June 30.



At the WE day event on July 2 the Barenaked Ladies, Hedley, Alanis Morrissette, Kardinal Offishall and Chris Hadfield will all take the stage.



Craig Kielburger, one of the founders of WE day, said having a second concert was a way to get some momentum out of the birthday party.

“We don’t want Canada 150 to just be sitting back in lawn chairs.”