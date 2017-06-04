Apartment fire kills pets and sends one man to hospital

A Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in the Centrepointe area of Nepean has killed several family pets and sent one man to hospital.

The fire started in the living room of a third-floor apartment at 28 Rockway Cres., a four-storey apartment building, near Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive, around 8:30 a.m.

Everyone got out of the fire, but there were multiple deceased family pets, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Paramedics transported a man in his 20s to hospital for smoke inhalation. He is reported as being in stable condition.

Two women and two men in their 20s have been displaced by the fire, according to Ottawa Fire. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting them.

An Ottawa Fire investigator is on route to the scene.