Goat yoga coming to Canada Agriculture Museum in Ottawa this week

Two classes at the Canadian Agricultural Museum this week will aim to help people feel good and break some of their baaaad habits.

For the first time ever, the museum is hosting a goat-yoga class. No, the goats won’t be assuming any postures themselves, but they will be roaming around the the room while the human participants do their downward dogs.



Arianne Richeson, an education and interpretation officer at the museum who’s also a yoga teacher, will run the class.

“We did not invent the idea. This is something that some of our staff were seeing online or on social media,” she said. “It’s definitely emerged as kind of a trend in yoga.”

The class will run for 75 minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Richeson said there will probably be fewer standing postures than in a typical class, keeping participants a little closer to the ground — and the goats.

“We have the elements of this thing that seems to be making people smile,” she said.



Richeson said shes’ not 100 per cent sure how the goats will behave in the two sold-out classes, but she’s reasonably confident it will go well.

“The goats we have here on our site are born at the museum and raised here at the museum, so they’re really used to being around people,” she said. “Goats in general are curious and quite friendly.”



She said she was stunned by how many people wanted to participate in the event.