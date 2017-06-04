Mayor Jim Watson says police taking every measure, but no way to make city completely safe from terrorism

As Ottawa prepares for thousands of visitors to cram into downtown streets for Canada 150 events, Mayor Jim Watson said the police will take away lessons from the attack over the weekend in London.

But the mayor cautioned there is no way to for the city to be completely safe.



“When you see a tragedy take place in London, on London Bridge, or in Manchester, you begin to think could that happen here, and sadly the answer is yes,” said Watson. “There is no 100 per cent solution to terrorism.”

On Saturday, a group of attackers drove into pedestrians in London and then got out of their vehicle and began indiscriminately attacking people with knives, leaving seven dead.



Watson said he was saddened by the events in London, especially as news broke that a Canadian was among the dead. He said it also serves as a reminder of the danger.

“It’s always a wakeup call for us in leadership roles to be vigilant with the world we live in,” he said.

He said he believes the police will be able to make Canada Day a safe event for everyone.

“I have great confidence in our police to provide the mechanisms to keep our residents safe.”

The police in Ottawa work closely with other law enforcement agencies and, Watson said, they learn from tragedies overseas. He pointed to the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in December of last year. That attack involved a man driving a truck into pedestrians at high speed.

Following that attack, the city set up heavy equipment on downtown streets for New Year's Eve events in a bid to make them more secure.

“We had to go and put front-end loaders at all cross-section streets.”

He said he’s confident police will take all the necessary steps and he also encouraged residents to be watchful.