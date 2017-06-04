Rate of OC Transpo bus cancellations largely unchanged as winter gave way to spring

An end to winter does not appear to have brought with it an end or even much of a slowdown in bus cancellations on OC Transpo.



Metro took another look at the data after a project we first set up in May to track bus cancellations across the system. We continued to use the @OCTranspoLive twitter account to catalogue which routes were cancelled most often.



In the first three months of this project — February, March and April — there were 4,530 cancellations across the system. In May, there were 1,485 cancelations.



The @OCTranspoLive account does not flag all cancelled buses and city officials have stressed in the past that many routes are returned to service after cancellations take place.