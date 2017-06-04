Rate of OC Transpo bus cancellations largely unchanged as winter gave way to spring
Improved weather didn't seem to diminish the number of route interruptions reported via Twitter.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An end to winter does not appear to have brought with it an end or even much of a slowdown in bus cancellations on OC Transpo.
Metro took another look at the data after a project we first set up in May to track bus cancellations across the system. We continued to use the @OCTranspoLive twitter account to catalogue which routes were cancelled most often.
In the first three months of this project — February, March and April — there were 4,530 cancellations across the system. In May, there were 1,485 cancelations.
The @OCTranspoLive account does not flag all cancelled buses and city officials have stressed in the past that many routes are returned to service after cancellations take place.
Again the major routes impacted were the busiest routes. As in the first three months, the Route 95 was cancelled most often, being pulled from service 178 times in May.
Other crosstown routes like the Route 94, the Route 91, Route 97 and Route 98 were also often cancelled.
Among local routes, the Route 1 was the most often cancelled at 62 times, with the Route 11 and Route 7 also making the list.