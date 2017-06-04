Ottawa firefighters going door-to-door to check smoke detectors

Ottawa firefighters will be knocking on doors this week to check for working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The visits will take place between June 5 and 12 as part of its annual Wake Up campaign. There will be a second campaign in the fall.

The Ontario Fire Code requires homes to have a working smoke detector on each floor and outside each sleeping area. Carbon monoxide detectors are required outside sleeping areas if the home has an attached garage or a fuel-fired appliance.

Firefighters will give homeowners who need new or additional smoke detectors information on how to acquire one. Homeowners without any working detectors may have one immediately installed for them. Firefighters may also provide new batteries.

Visits will take place between 6 and 8 pm. on weekdays and 2 and 4 p.m. on weekends. Firefighters will be in uniform.