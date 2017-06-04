Para Transpo customers and staff hold productive meeting

Para Transpo riders and OC Transpo staff held a productive meeting last week to discuss issues with the service, both sides say.

The issues included the long wait to book a bus with the current phone system and lack of an online scheduling system. The booking system had also gone done a few times in the last month.

“We try to meet everybody’s transportation needs when we’re providing Para Transpo service and sometimes those best efforts don’t meet every need,” Pat Scrimgeour, OC Transpo’s director of transit customer service and planning, said.

Both parties have agreed to hold a working group to look at the booking system.

“What we’re going to try to do is reconvene some of the same people that were involved in the last two rounds of consultations,” Scrimgeour said, explaining Para Transpo held consultations on a new design for the buses and on a policy change approved last year.

He also said that as for the booking system going down, the same issue has never recurred, but the system suffered from three or four different problems.

“Each problem when it’s come up has been resolved more quickly, because the supplier is giving us a little higher attention,” Scrimgeour said.