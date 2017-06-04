Sunnyside Branch of library temporarily closing this month

The Sunnyside branch of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed for 10 days this month as the branch switches over to a new scanning technology.

The branch will be closed from June 19 to June 28, so that the library can upgrade to Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

Yvonne van Lith, manager of public services for four branches including Sunnyside, said the new technology will allow employees to spend less time checking in items and more time walking around talking to people.

“You’re going to be able to see with a beautiful big window, our lovely new sorter,” she said, adding the machine checks in books immediately, determining which are staying in the library and which need to be returned to another branch. “That saves the staff a huge amount of work.”

She said about 1,000 items go out from the branch every week.

Sunnyside is one of the last branches in the city to make the switch. The system replaces barcodes with chips, which emit low-level radio frequencies that detected by a special reader.