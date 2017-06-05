Environmental groups aim to track potential impact of oil spill in Rideau River

A collection of environmental groups launched hundreds of tiny wooden blocks into the Rideau River Monday, hoping to show just how far-reaching an oil spill could be.

Ecology Ottawa and Environmental Defence are behind the initiative that put 200 “drift cards” into the Rideau River and 200 into the Bonnechere River. The cards, small brightly painted blocks of wood, have information for a website and hotline where anyone who finds a card can report it. They were put into the water at the Baxter Conservation Area, which is close to where the pipeline will cross the Rideau.



The groups hope it will help show the potentially far reach of an oil spill if TransCanada’s Energy East pipeline were to breach. They plan to release reports in the fall, showing just how far the blocks, and potentially an oil spill, could travel.



Anthony Garoufalis-Auger, with Ecology Ottawa, said they’re trying to bring more attention to what could happen if the pipeline were to breach.



“There is a lack of information about the consequences that an oil spill could have on the City of Ottawa’s watersheds,” he said.



Ecology Ottawa would like to see Mayor Jim Watson and the rest of city council come out against the pipeline.

The group also commissioned an outside consultant to perform a review of possible risks. The resulting report said that if a spill response were to take days, Ottawa’s drinking water would be threatened.

Garoufalis-Auger said the pipelines poses too many risks to be supported.

“The risks are really unacceptable. We could be looking at having hundreds of thousands of litres of oil flowing toward Ottawa,” he said.



Dave Stibbe, a teacher at Cedar Ridge High School, brought his students to take part in the project. Stibbe, who is also a partner in Ottawa City Rafting, said he worries about what a pipeline spill would do to business. Tourists would stay away at the first suggestion of an oil spill, he said.