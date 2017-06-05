French language complaints down in 2016

The City of Ottawa received 23 French-language complaints in 2016, according to its 2016 Report on French Languages Services.

That’s down considerably from the 83 complaints it received in 2015.

According to the report, the drop can be attributed to the fact that departments are proactively including French-language requirements in their service delivery and are consulting regularly with the French Language Services Department.

Of the complaints, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services received nine, Transportation services received three and Service Innovation and Performance received three complaints, according to the report. There were no details about the other eight complaints.

All of the complaints were resolved and closed, the report said.

At the end of 2016, council adopted four new standards to improve services provided in French.

They include requiring departments to review and adjust their designated bilingual positions to ensure staff and residents receive services in French, developing a department-specific lexicon of terms, including a bilingual contact is included on 3-1-1 communications and ensuring e-mail addresses display in a bilingual format.