Minimum wage hike to cost City of Ottawa as well

When the provincial government raises the minimum wage it will come with a bill for the City of Ottawa, which has 2,432 employees who make les than $15 per hour.

The provincial government announced last week it was raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2019.

The city currently has 158 employees making the minimum wage of $11.40 per hour, most of whom are part-time employees, but just one hour of pay for all of those employees would add up to an additional $568.80 in costs to the city.

The overall impact is something city staff are attempting to calculate.

"The city is working on an analysis to determine the financial impact of the proposed legislation on the city’s operating costs,” said Elizabeth Marland, the director of human resources, in a statement.

According to the city, the minimum-wage jobs include lifeguards, maintenance helpers, summer camp counsellors and other temporary work.

“Most employees currently earning less than $15.00/hr are part-time,” Marland’s statement said.



Coun. Tobi Nussbaum said the city will have to adapt to these changes and he looks forward to seeing what the impact will be.

“I’m a proponent of a living wage and I think it’s going to be important for us to see what that looks like.”

Nussbaum said with the increase set to be phased in, going up to $14 next year before hitting $15, the city has an opportunity to get ready and adapt.