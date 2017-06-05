Ottawa receives $4.8 million for Barack Obama visit last summer

Rolling out the red carpet for former president Barack Obama last summer didn’t come cheap, with the city having accumulated more than $4.8 million in costs that have now been reimbursed.



The federal Public Safety Department reimbursed the city $4,849,915 most of which was for extra policing costs, which came in at $4,291,390.

Insp. Murray Knowles, who oversees large events like this with the police, said they worked closely with the federal government this time to ensure Ottawa would be covered for all its costs.

“We did all kinds of work at the front end, so there wouldn’t be any questions at the back end,” he said. “They would be assured that we weren’t spending federal funds haphazardly or without thought.”



Knowles said even with that effort there are still some costs to a visit like Obama’s that the city swallows. He said specialized equipment can’t be leased or rented and has to purchased for the police.



While the service can use that equipment in the future, they also wouldn’t have bought it without a presidential visit.



He said planning work and other services that might not be related to the event are also not part of the reimbursement.

“It doesn’t cover us 100 per cent,” he said. “There were a lot of people not directly attached to the event that did a lot of work on it.”



The police force also worked with Public Safety Canada staff after the event to try and streamline the reimbursement process for future events.

The cost for Obama’s 2016 visit was higher than his visit in 2009, which came in at $2.3 million, or the visit of former president George W. Bush in 2004 at $3.7 million.