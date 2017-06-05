Rideau Valley Conservation Authority conducting hazard mapping studies

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) is updating its hazard maps and is looking for help from the public.

The authority has partnered with the City of Ottawa and is conducting eight studies to track the flood risk and slope stability risk — that is, the likelihood that a slope may give way — along seven waterways.

“It’s not a direct response from the May flooding,” said Ewan Hardie, the director of watershed science and engineering, explaining that the project has been in the works for a while.

“But the flooding in May definitely brings the awareness of what can happen.”

Hardie said they aim to finish all eight studies by mid-2018, they include reviewing areas along the Rideau River, Bilberry Creek and Hobbs Drain, among others. He said some studies are further along than other and some haven’t been started yet.

The RVCA team will look at the weather records and calculate inputs that go into the modelling software, which will calculate water level values, and then plot using topography data to get the estimates of the 1:100-year flood map, according to Hardie.

But, Hardie said, the team is also hoping to hear from the public, especially if they have photos both recent and historical or can share stories of flooding.

“When the water was really high this year, if they’ve got photos on their property of how high the water got, then it just helps us look at what’s happening on the ground in real life and compare it to what the model and mapping is saying,” he said.

Hardie said the heavy rain this spring also caused some slopes to collapse into the river in the city’s east end.

“Three properties had to be evacuated,” he said, and a fourth property was threatened.