Transit meeting to focus on east-end concerns

Frustrated transit users in east Ottawa will have a chance to vent their concerns Tuesday evening, as two councillors hold a forum on transit. Coun. Mathieu Fleury and Coun. Tobi Nussbaum will host the meeting Tuesday beginning at 6:30 at the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre. Nussbaum said with the Confederation Line set to open next year, transit routes will change and it’s important actual riders have their voice heard.

A recent Metro analysis found that some of the most frequently cancelled bus routes run through that area. The Confederation Line won’t serve those communities directly, but Nussbaum said he’s hopeful it will open up other possibilities for improving the service.



“I’m very excited about the LRT coming on track, but we need to look at it to see if we can improve transit service writ large,” he said. “We want to have as many different OC Transpo users benefiting from this important improvement to our system.”