'An architectural gem': Former U.S. embassy designated for Indigenous use

OTTAWA—The Liberal government plans to designate the magnificent former U.S. embassy building that sits facing Parliament Hill, near the Prime Minister’s Office, to use by Canada’s Indigenous people, the Star has learned.

The federal government made the decision following months of consultations about what to do with the historic site. The massive structure at 100 Wellington Street was once envisioned as a national portrait gallery, but it sat empty for almost two decades amid bureaucratic and government wrangling and inertia.

Now the Liberal government says it will work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people to decide how to best use the space, which occupies a prime piece of real estate, facing the Centennial Flame and the walkway up to Centre Block.

Last year there were suggestions that the old plans to turn it into a portrait museum could be revived.

That idea has been set aside in favour of a grand, historic gesture to dedicate the space to Indigenous concerns, although whether it will become a performance, artistic, cultural space or an archival space, or a working space for Indigenous leaders is not clear.

The government will engage Indigenous communities to provide ideas, inspiration and plans.

The Beaux Arts building faced with limestone opened in 1931 as the U.S. embassy, occupying pride of place. It was designed by prominent U.S. architect Cass Gilbert, who had many notable designs in America, including the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, and New York City’s Woolworth building.

A senior Canadian government official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told the Star an announcement with details of a consultation to be kicked off with national Indigenous organizations will be made this month.

The official said the government wanted to capitalize on a “unique opportunity to take one more step on the path to reconciliation.”

He said there is no building in the heart of downtown Ottawa dedicated to Indigenous people’s concerns. “It’s symbolically important; it’s geographically important, located in the heart of the capital.” Tourists and visitors will almost automatically pass by it as they come to Parliament Hill and have a chance to learn more about Canada’s Indigenous people and their history, he added.

Last August a government official involved in the building’s revival conducted a tour for media. “If the parliamentary precinct were a Monopoly game, this would be Park Place. It has it all. It has an ideal location, it’s an architectural gem and it’s got a very special history,” said Rob Wright, at the time.

Indeed the building used to house American diplomats before the U.S. government acquired and built a stunning, modern and highly securitized embassy to the east of Parliament Hill in Ottawa’s historic Byward Market.

A previous Liberal government had designated the space for a portrait gallery but that idea was jettisoned under the Conservative government of Stephen Harper.