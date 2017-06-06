Updated criminal code aims to give sexual assault victims better access to justice

New criminal code changes introduced Tuesday aim to make it easier for victims to come forward in sexual assault cases.

The changes, part of an overhaul of the code, further clarify that a person who is unconscious can not consent to sexual activity.

They will also make it more challenging for an accused to bring in a victim's text messages, emails or personal records into a trial. And they will make it clearer when a victim has a right to their own lawyer during a sexual assault trial.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said in a statement that she hoped it would help victims navigate the process.

"I am hopeful that the proposed changes to the sexual assault provisions will go a long way towards ensuring that complainants are treated with the compassion, dignity and respect they deserve."