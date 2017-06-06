NCC comes up with forms, classes for potential lemonade stands

After closing a children’s lemonade stand near the Rideau Canal last summer, the NCC has come up with forms and classes to ensure any citrus-selling entrepreneurs this summer don't go rogue.

In late May, the NCC posted a new program on its website for young entrepreneurs partnering with JA Ottawa that would allow young people between five and 17 to set up stalls along the path during Sunday Bikeday events.



Bruce Devine, a senior manager with the NCC, said last year showed them there was demand.

“We kind of understood that there was kind of a need for the young people to have an experience in terms of how to set up a kiosk of some sort.”



The NCC will ask anyone interested in setting up a stall to fill out a form available online and send it in.

The form specifies at least seven per cent of proceeds must be donated to charity, any signage must be in both official languages and revenues need to be reported to the NCC after the event.



The NCC is also encouraging would be vendors to take a course with JA Ottawa, an organization that promotes youth entrepreneurship

Devine said that course of up to four hours is not mandatory, but is helpful.

He said the process is just like you would see for young people participating in any activity.